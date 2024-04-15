‘Nigeria’s Constitution Is Not Working, More Like Paperwork For Military’ – Bode George

Advertisement

A Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has asserted that Nigeria’s constitution is not working.

Naija News reports that the elder stateman made this known during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday.

Bode George stated that Nigeria’s constitution is more like paperwork for the military.

He further questioned why the current constitution allows politicians to share monthly largesse in Abuja.

The PDP chieftain reiterated the call for restructuring Nigeria, stressing that it’s an antidote to secession agitation in Nigeria.

He said, “The constitution we are running is not working, it’s more like paperwork for a military organization; why should everybody head to Abuja monthly to collect their largess; it’s not working, what does the president do with my local government or that in Sokoto? Nothing.

“Politics is local and we want to see that the restructuring everybody is talking about is the path we should take instead of taking arms and shooting people which is a modern-day Robin Hood.”

Meanwhile, Bode George has reacted to claims of anti- party activities.

Naija News recalls that the the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor had accused the elder statesman of directing members of the party not to vote for it’s candidates.

Jandor had said, “There is evidence on national TV both for the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

“When a supposed leader of a political party goes on national TV to say, ‘Don’t vote for the candidate of my party’, irrespective of what it is, it shows that the leader has gone to the other party.”

Reacting to the allegation during a recent interview on national TV, monitored by The Sun, George stated that he would not be tempted to stoop to Jandor’s level.