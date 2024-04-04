It Is An Insult For Me To Stoop To Your Level – Bode George Knocks Jandor

Advertisement

A Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has reacted to claims of anti- party activities.

Naija News recalls that the the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor had accused the elder statesman of directing members of the party not to vote for it’s candidates.

Jandor had said, “There is evidence on national TV both for the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

“When a supposed leader of a political party goes on national TV to say, ‘Don’t vote for the candidate of my party’, irrespective of what it is, it shows that the leader has gone to the other party.”

Reacting to the allegation during a recent interview on national TV, monitored by The Sun, George stated that he would not be tempted to stoop to Jandor’s level.

According to him, “That young man whom you called the gubernatorial candidate, I heard what he said, drawing me to talk at their level is an insult. What does he know about PDP? I am a life Board of Trustee member and you know what a trustee is in any organisation. Legally, we own and manage the assets of the party on behalf of the people.

“So, what he is talking about is that he got the ticket and went to Abuja but you see there was a major mistake made during the procedure of planning for the national election. But I will not sit down in the public and open crisis they brought during the election.

“I remembered the last time when I listened to the way they were doing these things. I walked out of the meeting because I knew it was going to take us into more crises. Look at the founding fathers of our party.”