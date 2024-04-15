Buhari’s Ex-aide Reacts As APC Suspends Ganduje

Advertisement

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the suspension of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Naija News earlier reported that Ganduje was suspended by his ward in DawakinTofa local government area of Kano State over alleged corruption.

Speaking to journalists, the legal adviser of the ward, Haladu Gwanjo, said the former Kano Governor is alleged to have committed gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds during his administration in Kano.

Reacting in a post via his X handle, Ahmad said if the suspension of Ganduje was conducted in accordance with due process, then he is no longer a party member.

The former presidential aide added that constitutionally, Ganduje cannot serve as the national chairman since he has been suspended.

Ahmad stated that the current situation is similar to the tactics used during Senator Adams Oshiohmole’s tenure.

He wrote: “If the widely reported suspension of the national chairman of our great party was conducted in accordance with due process, then he is no longer a party member, and constitutionally, he cannot serve as the national chairman since he is not a registered member of the party.

“This situation has a resemblance to the tactics used during Senator Adams Oshiohmole’s tenure. There must have been maneuvers happening behind the scenes.”