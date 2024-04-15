President Tinubu Returns To Abuja

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu on Monday returned to Abuja after a week of Eid-El-Fitr break in Lagos.

Upon arrival, he was received at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by top government officials, including his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and others.

While in Lagos, the President played host to several individuals including members of the organized private sector, traditional rulers, National Assembly members and State Governors.

Recall the President departed Abuja for Lagos last week to celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr, which marks the end of the annual Ramadan fast.

Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale had in a statement on Saturday, said the President will “observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family in deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan.”

Ngelale added that the president will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

‘Nigerians Are Hurting’ – Abba Moro Slams Tinubu Govt Over Economic Hardship

Senate Minority Leader, Senate Abba Moro, has berated the Bola Tinubu-led federal government for failing to address the current economic hardship in the country.

The former Minister of Interior said everything about governance in the country under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is wrong and failing.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Emmanuel Eche’Ofun John, Moro said the cost of living is too high and the present administration couldn’t do anything about the present economic hardship.

Commenting on the APC government, Senator Moro said the strange bedfellows that seized power in 2015 seem not to know what to do with power.