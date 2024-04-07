Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Eid-el-Fitr Celebration (Video)

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State for the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

The Nigerian leader was received at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Ikeja by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some members of the State Executive Council.

Recall that in a statement on Saturday, the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said Tinubu will “observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family in deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan.”

Ngelale added that the president will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

The Eid-el-Fitri festival is celebrated by Muslims worldwide after observing Ramadan fasting for 29 or 30 days.

More to come…