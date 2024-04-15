‘Nigerians Are Hurting’ – Abba Moro Slams Tinubu Govt Over Economic Hardship

Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader, Senate Abba Moro has berated the Bola Tinubu-led federal government for failing to address the current economic hardship in the country.

The former Minister of Interior said everything about governance in the country under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is wrong and failing.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Emmanuel Eche’Ofun John, Moro said the cost of living is too high and the present administration couldn’t do anything about the present economic hardship.

Commenting on the APC government, Senator Moro said the strange bedfellows that seized power in 2015 seem not to know what to do with power.

“Nigerians are hurting. The cost of living is so high that Nigerians cannot afford two-square meals a day. Even the reported appreciation of the naira against the dollar, which is a mind game being played on Nigerians by the APC government, has no impact on the prices of things in the market.

Things are getting worse by the day and in the face of this grinding suffering, the government has gone ahead to increase the electricity tariff. I think this is the height of insensitivity,” he lamented.

On opposition politics, Moro said it was unfair to say that the Peoples Democratic P arty (PDP) has not been playing opposition politics.

According to him, “Opposition is not fighting. We are not going to war with ourselves but we have been voicing out the ills of the APC government.”

On disciplinary measures against erring members of the party, Moro said the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) would not sit in Abuja and compile names of members who acted in ways and manners that undermined the party in the last elections.

He said: “Relevant organs of the party have relevant responsibilities to discharge to the party. NEC cannot sit in Abuja and write names of party members A or B that acted to undermine the party in the last elections, that’s the duty of the various ward EXCOs.”