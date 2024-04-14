Tinubu Govt Hints At Resumption Of Suspended Social Investment Programmes

Advertisement

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has disclosed plans to resume the social intervention programmes coordinated by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known during an interview programme on Radio Nigeria in Kaduna on Saturday.

Recall that on January 12, President Bola Tinubu suspended all programmes administered by NSIPA for six weeks, as part of a probe of alleged malfeasance in the management of the agency and its programmes.

Tinubu, on January 2, suspended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSIPA, Halima Shehu, over alleged financial malfeasance.

The President also suspended the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, on January 8.

The programmes affected include the N-Power, the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), the government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and the Home-grown School Feeding Initiative.

Speaking during the interview, Idris said the committee set up by President Tinubu to review the operational mechanism of the programmes has submitted its report to pave the way for the resumption of the schemes.

The minister, however, did not state when the suspended programmes will recommence.

Idris also added that 15 million vulnerable households will receive N25,000 conditional cash transfers for three months among other interventions.