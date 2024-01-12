Tinubu Suspends N-Power, Three Other NSIPA Programmes

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended all programs administered by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), including N-Power, NaijaNews learnt.

This unfriendly action results from an ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct in the management of the agency and its programs.

Programmes overseen by NSIPA include the famous N-Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

Reports emerging on Friday revealed that the initial suspension of the programmes will last for six weeks.

A statement credited to the Director of Information, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, noted that President Tinubu expressed significant concerns regarding operational deficiencies and irregularities in the disbursement of payments to the beneficiaries of these programs.

In response, the Nigerian leader established a ministerial panel to review the agency’s operations comprehensively.

The panel’s objective is to identify necessary reforms that will enhance the effectiveness and integrity of the NSIPA.

Throughout this suspension, all activities related to NSIPA, including distributions, events, payments, collaborations, and registrations, will be put on hold, the statement noted.

The President also assures the stakeholders and Nigerians that his administration remains committed to a swift and unbiased process to ensure social intervention programmes work exactly as intended to benefit the most vulnerable Nigerians, Naija News reports.