Sunday Igboho, Akintoye React To Agitators’ Invasion In Oyo Govt Secretariat

Advertisement

The leading activists of the Yoruba Nation, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, and the former leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, have distanced themselves from the agitators’ invasion of the Oyo State Government Secretariat on Saturday.

Naija News reported that suspected Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat at the Agodi, Ibadan, the capital, and hoisted the flags.

It took the intervention of policemen from the State Command and army personnel from Division 2 to disperse the agitators and restore normalcy to the area.

Reacting to the incident, Igboho, speaking through his media aide, Olayemi Koiki, in a Facebook Live, said he was unaware of the invasion, stating that all rallies are usually announced beforehand.

He added that those involved in the invasion are not part of Yoruba Nation.

He said, “I know nothing about it and I don’t know those behind it. If we want to organise a rally or any Yoruba Nation activity, we usually make an announcement beforehand.

“Any person that said he is agitating for Yoruba Nation and is going to attack government facilities, that person or group is on his own; I don’t know anything about it.”

Confirming Igboho’s claims, Akintoye alleged that another separatist leader, Abiola Onitiri, was behind the incident in Oyo state.

He said, “I have spoken to Sunday Igboho. Some people sent them to make sure that they disrupt the Yoruba self-determination struggle.

“I was informed a few minutes ago that some people who said they are followers of Onitiri have come to take over the government of Yorubaland, and that they have arrived in Ibadan. We in this struggle don’t act in that manner.”