Premier League Results: Manchester City Go Top, Brentford Win, Brighton Draw

The four Premier League games that took place simultaneously earlier today, April 13, ended in dramatic fashions as Manchester City returned to the top of the league table.

Manchester City proved to relegation threatened Luton Town that they stand no chance in the Premier League this season as they smashed the 18th placed team 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Daiki Hashioka scored an own goal in the second minute of the encounter, and that was the only goal in the first half.

The second half of the encounter was a goal rush as Mateo Kovačić scored City’s second goal in the 64th minute, and Erling Haaland scored from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

In the 81st minute, Ross Barkley scored the consolation goal for Luton Town which infuriated Manchester City to score two more goals from the boots of Jérémy Doku (87), and Joško Gvardiol (90+3).

The 5-1 win pushed Manchester City back to the top of the Premier League table with 73 points in 32 games, pending the outcome of Liverpool’s game against Crystal Palace, and Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Other Premier League match results:

Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 earlier today. Afterward, Brentford beat Sheffield United 2-0, Nottingham Forest who were without unfit Taiwo Awoniyi drew 2-2 with Wolves, and Burnley drew 1-1 with Brighton.

Manchester United and Bournemouth will play the last game of the day at 5:30 p.m. later today, April 13.