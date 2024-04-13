Newcastle United Embarrass Tottenham Hotspur

Advertisement

It was an embarrassing outing for Tottenham Hotspur at St. James’ Park as Newcastle United spanked them in a four-goal thriller.

Tottenham Hotspur who started this season like a house on fire and even sat pretty comfortably on the league table, could not score a goal against Newcastle United and couldn’t protect their defense earlier today, April 13.

Coach Ange Postecoglou started the game with a 4-2-3-1 formation that stood no chance against a dominant Newcastle United side coordinated by coach Eddie Howe.

During the game, the nightmare started for Tottenham Hotspur in the 30th minute when Alexander Isak scored the match-opener for the home team. Two minutes later, Anthony Gordon made it 2-0 for the home team.

The first half ended that way leaving Tottenham Hotspur with a lot to fight for in the second half but they couldn’t do much in the half.

Isak scored the first goal in the second half in the 50th minute and made the game more difficult for the visitors.

While coach Postecoglou and his boys were pushing for a consolation goal, Fabian Schär made it 4-0 for the home team in the 87th minute.

The humiliating defeat has dropped Tottenham Hotspur to the 5th spot with 60 points in 32 games, 10 points above 6th-placed Newcastle United.