Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier Set To Sign Permanent Deal With Bayern Munich

England international, Eric Dier, is on the verge of making his loan deal at Bayern Munich permanent less than two months after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

Earlier today, March 1, Eric Dier triggered the option in his loan deal with Bayern Munich, which permits the German Bundesliga side to make his stay in Germany permanent.

Recall that the 30-year-old defender left Tottenham Hotspur on loan to Bayern Munich in January due to lack of game time.

He was expected to return to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of this season if the German Bundesliga giants refuse to trigger the buy-clause in the loan deal.

Fortunately for Eric Dier, Bayern Munich decided to trigger the permanent deal option, which will keep him at the club for one more season after this season.

This is because the England international has satisfied one of the conditions in the loan deal that the 12-month permanent deal option would be activated if the Englishman plays a certain number of games.

Interestingly, Eric Dier has been able to play six times since he moved to the German Bundesliga giants. He started four games under the tutelage of former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Hence, his relationship with Tottenham Hotspur, which he joined from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon for £4 million in 2014, is over.

Before he left the North London-based club in January 2024, the Englishman made 274 Premier League appearances for the club.