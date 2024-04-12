Chelsea Are Highest Spenders On Football Agents In Premier League

Advertisement

Chelsea have spent the highest amount of money on football agents in the last 12 months (between February 2023 to February 2024) in the Premier League.

Chelsea have always been known to be heavy spenders in the transfer market but since American businessman, Todd Boehly and his consortium became the owners of the club two years ago, their expenditures on new players have increased dramatically.

In the last two years, Todd Boehly and his consortium have spent over £1 billion just in recruiting new players who have not been able to give the team the expected success.

Within 12 months, the Stamford Bridge-based club have spent a whooping £75.1 million just to pay agency fees in the process of buying new players.

Chelsea accounts for over 18 percent of the total amount of agency fees (£409.5 million) Premier League clubs paid to agents in the last 12 months.

They paid about £15 million more than Manchester City who spent £60.6 million on agency fees in the same period.

Manchester United (£34 million), Liverpool (£31.5m), Arsenal (£24.7m), Aston Villa (£21.1m), Tottenham (£19.7m), and Newcastle United (£18.8m), complete the top 8 of Premier League clubs who have spent the most on agents in the last 12 months.

Luton Town (£2m) spent the least money on agents in the Premier League in the last 12 months, way less than relegated Leeds United (£13.2m), Leicester City (£8.1m) and Southampton (£7.5m).