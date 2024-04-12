Chelsea Could Be Without Eleven Players Against Everton On Monday

Advertisement

Chelsea are reportedly in a massive injury crisis as they prepare for their Premier League game against Everton on Monday, April 15.

Reports claimed that Chelsea trained earlier today, April 12, without eleven of their players who are currently battling different degrees of injuries.

Recall that Chelsea has been struggling with injury issues since last season which forced them to finish the campaign in mid-table. The injury crisis continued this season as most of their star players have experienced different forms of fitness issues.

Due to the injury crisis, they have suffered 10 defeats, 8 draws, and managed to record just 12 wins in 30 Premier League games.

They are currently sitting in the 9th spot on the league table with 44 points, 5 points away from European competition spot.

Unfortunately, they are going into their matchday 33 with a lengthy list of injured players according to a report by Standard Sport.

The report claimed that Axel Disasi and Enzo Fernandez are the latest players at the club who are unfit to train for the Everton game.

Raheem Sterling and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez are reportedly sick, while Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, and Lesley Ugochukwu are still battling different degrees of injuries.

The major good news from Chelsea’s camp ahead of the Premier League game against Everton is that the club’s defender, Ben Chilwell has started training to return to the pitch.