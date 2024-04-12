2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 33 Fixtures, Kick Off Time

Advertisement

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 33 will take center stage this weekend, April 13, 14, and Monday, April 15, 2024 as the title race continues to remain almost unpredictable.

After the Premier League matchday 33, most of the 20 clubs in the highly followed league will have just five games left to the end of a dramatic season.

One of the biggest games to watch out for this weekend is the clash between one of the main title contenders, Manchester City, and relegation-threatened Luton Town.

The game is a big deal because it will be interesting to see how Pep Guardiola would manage the squad as he prepares for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final return leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Recall that the first leg of the tie ended 3-3 in the Santiago bernabéu.

Another important game to watch out for is the Premier League encounter between the inconsistent Crystal Palace and Premier League title contenders Liverpool. Coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys suffered one of the most unexpected defeats in their history on Thursday night when Atalanta defeated them 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

As Liverpool are aiming to win the Premier League game, coach Klopp will make efforts to rest some key players for the return leg of the Europa League tie against Atalanta in Spain next week.

The current table-toppers, Arsenal will host unpredictable Aston Villa who just defeated Lille 2-1 in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. It is a must-win for both sides as the Gunners need to with it to stay on top of the league table, and Villa need to win it to continue with their push for a European spot.

Below are the full fixtures for the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 33:

Saturday, April 13

Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur

12:30 p.m.

Brentford Vs Sheffield United

3 p.m.

Manchester City Vs Luton Town

3 p.m.

Nottingham Forest Vs Wolves

3 p.m.

Burnley Vs Brighton

3 p.m.

Bournemouth Vs Manchester United

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14.

Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace

2 p.m.

West Ham Vs Fulham

2 p.m.

Arsenal Vs Aston Villa

4:30 p.m.

Monday, April 15.

Chelsea Vs Everton

8 p.m.