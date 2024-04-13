Photos: Gov Eno Visits Family Of Nollywood Makeup Artist Who Died Alongside Junior Pope

Advertisement

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has paid a visit to the family of Nollywood make-up artist, Abigael Frederick, who died in a boat mishap earlier this week.

Naija News reported that the body of Abigail, one of those involved in the boat accident alongside Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, at a river in Anambra state, has been recovered and laid to rest.

Abigail Fredrick’s corpse and the cameraman were found on Thursday, April 11, after the tragic incident on Wednesday.

Photos which emerged online on Saturday, show the moment Governor Eno met with Abigail’s family, who was seen crying over the tragic loss.

See photos below:

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress and producer, Adanma Luke has finally spoken out about the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of actor Junior Pope and four other crew members.

The accident occurred on the River Niger while the team was returning from the shooting location of the film “The Other Side of Life.”

In a series of emotional videos posted to her Instagram page on Saturday, Luke disclosed that she narrowly missed being on the ill-fated boat due to a last-minute task.

“I was supposed to be on that boat with them,” she explained, “but my Director of Production told me to bring the memory card used for the filming.”

This twist of fate saved her from being part of the tragic accident that unfolded shortly thereafter.

Luke also shared that this was her first time working with the late Junior Pope. Overcome with grief, she expressed feelings of guilt for choosing to shoot the movie in Asaba, Delta State, where the accident took place.