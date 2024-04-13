List Of Aspirants Cleared By APC To Contest 2024 Ondo State Governorship Primaries

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared all 16 aspirants who purchased the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the Ondo State 2024 governorship primaries of the party.

The aspirants were cleared by the APC Ondo State National Gubernatorial Screening Committee.

This development means that all the aspirants will now go head-to-head at the Party’s primary election, which will determine the Party’s flagbearer for the election.

The APC primary is set to take place on Saturday, April 20th, 2024.

Below is the full list of cleared aspirants:

1. H. E. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

2. Duerimini Isaac Kekemeke

3. Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo

4. Olugbenga Omogbemi Edema

5. Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunsho

6. Waheed-Adekojo Funmilayo

7. Akinfolarin Mayo Samuel

8. Adewale Olumuyiwa Akinterinwa

9. Chief Olusola Alexander Oke, SAN,

10. Ohunyeye Olamide Felix

11. Barr. Morayo Lebi

12 Garvey Oladiran Iyanjan

13. Prof. Francis Adebayo Faduyile

14. Engr. Omogoroye Folakemi Judith

15. Engr. Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele

16. Hon. Omo’Oba Okunjimi Odimayo John

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the April 20 governorship primary, has expressed relief after being the first aspirant to receive clearance from the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee on Friday.

This clearance comes amidst swirling controversies and accusations concerning alleged forgery of academic certificates that have marred his campaign in recent weeks.

The allegations against Governor Aiyedatiwa were brought to the forefront by legal practitioner Oladotun Hassan, who petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Police Service Commission.

Hassan’s petition suggested potential interference by a high-ranking officer with the ongoing investigation into Aiyedatiwa’s academic credentials. However, these allegations have been strongly refuted by the governor’s legal team.

Compounding the governor’s challenges, fellow APC governorship aspirant, Gbenga Edema urged the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and the National Working Committee to scrutinize the authenticity of Aiyedatiwa’s certificate.

Edema emphasized that his actions were not motivated by jealousy but by concern over potential electoral repercussions, citing the historical precedent of the APC’s Bayelsa candidate, David Lyon, who was disqualified post-election by the Supreme Court over similar issues.

Despite these controversies, Governor Aiyedatiwa, visibly elated, addressed the press at the APC’s national secretariat, declaring that the certificate issue had been “laid to rest” following his clearance.