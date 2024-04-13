‘I’m Dying Gradually Since December’ – Junior Pope’s Last Conversation With Nollywood Actor, Dave Revealed

Advertisement

The last conversation of late Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, with his colleague, Dave Ogbeni, has been revealed.

Naija News reported that Junior Pope died alongside four other crew members in the Anam River in Anambra State.

The Nollywood actor and the crew were riding on a boat leaving the movie location on Wednesday, April 10, when they got involved in an accident.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Dave revealed that Junior Pope had discussed with him the possibility of telling bloggers his story, but he told him to hold on as things could still be settled without the world knowing.

Dave said the deceased actor had opened up to him about dying gradually since December last year.

He wrote, “On the day before the incident, we were drinking together after watching Arsenal/Bayern Munich match, Junior Pope said Dave I think it’s time I told the bloggers my story. I said Bro, it hasn’t gotten to that; we can settle this without the world knowing. He looked me in the eyes and said what do you mean, since December? I’m dying gradually, and you’re telling me not to tell the world? If I die you will be the one to tell the world my story then, he died the next day.”

Meanwhile, there have been unconfirmed reports that Junior Pope and his wife were no longer living together before the tragic incident.