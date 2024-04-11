All You Need To Know About Late Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope

Advertisement

Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, has been confirmed dead hours after surviving a boat accident.

The Nollywood actor and three fellow colleagues were announced to have died when their boat overturned on the Anam River in Anambra State as they were returning from a film set.

However, a few hours after Junior Pope was declared dead, he was confirmed to have been resuscitated and alive after experiencing a death scare.

In a twist of event, the Nigerian actor was later confirmed dead by doctors, according to a movie producer, Stanley Nwoke.

Nwoke, who had been with the actor throughout the incident, revealed that the doctors had confirmed it.

He took to his Instagram page on Wednesday Night to share the news, saying that there was no doubt that his death was sad and painful.

Below is the biography of the late actor.

Early Life

Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, was born on May 7, 1984, in Bamenda, Cameroon. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Luke Odonwodo, who hail from the Ukehe tribe of Enugu State in southeastern Nigeria. Junior Pope spent his early years in Cameroon, where he completed his primary and secondary education before relocating to Nigeria.

Education

After completing his college education, Junior Pope attended the University of Nigeria Nsukka in Enugu State, where he graduated with a degree in Accountancy.

Nollywood Career

Junior Pope joined the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, in 2006 and quickly became known for his roles as a guard and servant.

His breakthrough came in 2007 with the movie “Secret Adventures”, directed by Tchidi Chikere, which brought him into the limelight. Since then, he has acted in over 100 movies, including Mad Sex, Bitter Generation, and Vengeance of Bullet.

Rise To Fame

His performance in “Secret Adventures” earned him the award for Nollywood’s Most Promising Actor in Nigeria at the Entertainment Factory Awards in 2010. This recognition marked the beginning of a series of accolades that would come his way.

Relationship

On July 26, 2014, Junior Pope married Jennifer Awele Okpuno. The couple is blessed with beautiful children, and together, they share a life filled with love and happiness.

Notable Performances

Some of Junior Pope’s notable performances include roles in movies such as:

Secret Adventure”: Showcased action skills “Nkwocha”: Highlighted societal issues “Bachelor Eve”: Displayed comedic timing, Labister : Highlighted societal issues in campus

Philanthropy And Influence

As a philanthropist, Junior Pope has made significant contributions to society, and his influence extends beyond the silver screen. He is known for engaging with fans on social media and sharing insights into his personal and professional life.

Legacy

Junior Pope’s legacy in Nollywood is marked by his versatility and dedication to his craft. He is considered one of the richest and most influential actors in Nigeria, with an estimated net worth of $350,000. His awards, including the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, are a testament to his talent and hard work.