Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Is Alive

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwondo, is reportedly alive.

Naija News reports that the movie star was reported dead on Wednesday, April 10, alongside three of his colleagues after their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra state.

It was learnt that the Nollywood stars were returning from a movie production when the unfortunate incident happened.

A post via the Instagram page of the Actor Guild of Nigeria on Wednesday night, revealed that Junior Pope is still alive and currently undergoing treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The post read, “Junior Pope is alive. He is taking treatment in the hospital.”

In other news, Reality TV star cum actress, Victoria Iye, aka Vee, has said that she does not understand the concept of marriage.

She argued that marriage is not a form of insurance, stressing that it is just vows which can be broken.

Speaking on Clout Africa recently, Vee said that the concept of marriage doesn’t make sense to her.

She opined that marriage does not necessarily equate love.