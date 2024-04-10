Popular Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope Is Allegedly Dead

Advertisement

Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwondo, is allegedly dead.

Naija News reports that the movie star allegedly died on Wednesday alongside three of his colleagues after their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra state.

According to reports online the Nollywood stars were returning from a movie production when the unfortunate incident happened.

Their bodies was reportedly recovered from the river their boat capsized in.

In other news, the Hausa-language film industry, Kannywood, is in mourning following the death of veteran actress Saratu Gidado, affectionately known by her stage name, Daso.

The sad news was confirmed by her relatives to Freedom Radio on Tuesday, revealing that the beloved actress was found deceased early in the morning.

Gidado, who was observing the Ramadan fast, had reportedly returned to bed after the pre-dawn meal, Sahur, only to be found lifeless later.

Her sudden passing at the age of 56 has sent shockwaves throughout the film community and among her fans.

Born on January 17, 1968, in Kano, Daso carved a niche for herself in Kannywood with her distinctive portrayal of comical yet aggressive and mischievous characters, earning her a place in the hearts of many movie enthusiasts.

Her career, spanning over two decades, was launched with her role in the 2000 movie “Linzami Da Wuta,” produced by Sarauniya Movies.