Junior Pope: ‘If I Buy You A Flight Ticket, Am I Suppose To Tell You To Wear Seat Belt’ – Adanma Luke Blasts Critics

Nollywood producer, Adanma Luke, has responded to critics blaming her for not providing life jackets to the late actor, Junior Pope and four other crew members who lost their lives in a boat mishap last month in Anam River, Anambra State.

Recall that Adanma had constantly called out her colleague, TC Virus, for making social media skits about the tragic event.

She alleged that TC Virus had always been envious of Junior Pope, stressing that he aims to use the incident to become a superstar.

Responding to Adanma, a netizen identified with the Instagram handle, gazabritishh berated the Nollywood producer for seeking who to blame over her negligence during production.

The netizen wrote, “Go and invest in life jacket and stop looking for who to blame because fact still remain u never provide jackets and ppl don kpai.”

Reacting, Adanma suggested that Junior Pope and other crew members who died in the tragic event were adults who could make decisions on whether to make use of life jackets or not.

She wrote: “@gazabritishh if I buy you a flight ticket, am I suppose to come inside the flight and tell you to wear your seat belt or is it the duty of the flight attendant? Am I suppose to be the one to tell an adult not to distract a pilot? You all choose to be blame me because it’s Ada but enough of it already. I lost my friends and feel bad because it could have been avoided. Once I die you will satisfy your craving.”