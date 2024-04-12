‘Joker Who Has Never Won An Election’ – Jimoh Ibrahim Knocks Ondo Gov

Advertisement

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Constituency in the National Assembly, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has described Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State as a joker who has never won an election.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa took over as Governor in December 2023 following the death of his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu.

After pre-primary screening of the party at the APC National Secretariat on Friday, Aiyedatiwa said there is no vacancy at Government House, Akure.

Aiyedatiwa, who described himself as the best man for the job, asked his co-aspirants to work with him.

Ibrahim, reacting to the Governor’s statement, said, “The governor is a huge joker; he is joking. It’s a big joke. He is out of that place. At the end of the primary, he will be gone. What is the governor talking about? He has never won an election.”

Similarly, Olusola Oke, another aspirant, said the governor’s comment was a ploy to undermine the democratic process.

He said, “It’s a statement of wish and desire by the governor, and it’s a statement that is intended to undermine a democratic exercise. If we are going to the primary and the people will have to determine, how would anybody have the gut to say there is no vacancy?

“There is no vacancy between now and February next year, no doubt, but after February, his one year term will be exhausted and then there will be a vacancy.”