‘If Spraying Money Is Mutilation, What Is Politicians Throwing Money At People?’ – Aisha Yesufu Reacts As Court Jails Bobrisky

Social critic and human rights activists, Aisha Yesufu, has reacted to the six-month jail term handed over to popular cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, commonly known as Bobrisky.

Naija News earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Bobrisky to six months in jail without the option of a fine over naira abuse.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested last Wednesday evening by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives in Lagos State for alleged money laundering and Naira abuse.

On April 5, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to four counts of misusing naira, following charges brought against him by the anti-graft agency.

However, Aisha blamed the popular cross-dresser for pleading guilty to the count of naira mutilation.

Reacting to the judgment, Aisha queried in a write-up on X.

She wrote: “Who advised him to plead guilty?

“How does spraying of money equate to mutilating money? If it is and a crime why is it selectively used?

‘Yes, I would have. Worse case scenario I would ask him to plead “No Contest.” Anything else Oga lawyer?

“If spraying money is mutilation, what is politicians throwing money at people?

“Mutilation and spraying money how are they the same? Did Bobrisky pick a scissors and started shredding the NAIRA?

“We just have a jungle where anything goes because some people’s morality is offended.

“If Bobrisky has crimes he has committed, prosecute him on those and not these selective prosecution.“