‘Ask Bob For Update’ – EFCC Sends Indirect Warning To Naira Abuse Culprits

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has hinted at consequences for Nigerians mishandling naira notes.

The anti-graft agency stressed that individuals will face prosecution if persuasion isn’t practical.

In addition, it urged those in doubt to seek clarification from convicted controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested last Wednesday evening by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos State for alleged money laundering and Naira abuse.

The statement was released in response to a Lagos court’s verdict, sentencing Bobrisky to six months’ imprisonment for naira abuse.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro handed down the six-month sentence without the option of a fine.

In a Friday post on its official X handle, the EFCC warned that those who continue to abuse the naira will have no excuse when the agency takes action.

“Say No To Abuse of the Naira. If preaching will not send the message, conviction will,” EFCC wrote on X.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, says the time in prison would give Bobrisky a new view about happenings in society and who his real friends are.

The lawyer predicted that the cross-dresser may have a difficult time in prison because he does not seem like someone who can stay in a restricted environment under harsh and excruciating conditions.

He made the submission on Friday in a post on his X account while reacting to the jail term slammed on the popular cross-dresser.