Junior Pope: AGN Bars Actors From Working With Adamma Luke, Suspends All Movies Involving Riverine Area

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has suspended all movies involving riverine areas and boat riding across the country.

Naija News reports that this follows the death of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope and four other crew members in Anam River in Anambra state.

The Nollywood actors were riding on a boat leaving the movie location on Wednesday, April 10, when they were involved in an accident.

In a statement released on Thursday, the AGN President, Emeka Rollas, barred all actors from featuring in any movie produced by Nollywood actress cum producer, Adamma Luke.

Adamma is the movie producer in which actor Junior Pope was featured before his untimely death.

One other crew member has been confirmed dead, while the bodies of three others are yet to be found.

See full statement below:

Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, was born on May 7, 1984, in Bamenda, Cameroon. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Luke Odonwodo, who hail from the Ukehe tribe of Enugu State in southeastern Nigeria. Junior Pope spent his early years in Cameroon, where he completed his primary and secondary education before relocating to Nigeria.

Education

After completing his college education, Junior Pope attended the University of Nigeria Nsukka in Enugu State, where he graduated with a degree in Accountancy.

Nollywood Career

Junior Pope joined the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, in 2006 and quickly became known for his roles as a guard and servant.