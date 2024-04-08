Gaza War: Israel Gives Only Condition For Ceasefire

Advertisement

Israel has laid down a firm condition for considering a ceasefire in the protracted conflict with Hamas, emphasizing the release of hostages held in Gaza as a non-negotiable prerequisite.

Naija News reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a cabinet meeting on Sunday, voiced this stance, marking a pivotal moment as the war enters its seventh month.

Netanyahu’s declaration underscores Israel’s resolve, even as international calls for a ceasefire grow louder.

The prime minister indicated that Israel’s position remains unchanged despite the pressure, with the focus squarely on securing the freedom of individuals captured by Hamas.

This group, recognized as a terrorist organization by Israel and other countries, initiated the current hostilities on October 7 with a significant assault on southern Israel.

As new rounds of truce discussions are set to commence in Egypt, Netanyahu’s remarks signal Israel’s determination not to accede to what he describes as “extreme” demands from Hamas.

The ongoing conflict has drawn widespread international attention, with various parties urging a cessation of hostilities to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official has warned that Israeli embassies around the world would no longer be safe amid the ongoing war between Israeli forces and Hamaz sect in Gaza.

Semi-official Tasnim news agency reports that Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, emphasized Tehran’s view of its confrontations with Israel as a “legitimate and legal right.”

Naija News reports that his statement reflects the heightened rhetoric and indicates a potential shift towards more direct and aggressive actions in the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Further exacerbating the situation, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency released a graphic on Sunday, showcasing nine different types of Iranian missiles with the claimed capability of striking Israel.

This display of military prowess is seen as a direct threat to Israel’s security and marks an alarming moment in the volatile relationship between the two countries.