War: ‘Your Embassies No Longer Safe’ – Iran Warns Israel

A senior Iranian official has warned that Israeli embassies around the world would no longer be safe amid the ongoing war between Israeli forces and Hamaz sect in Gaza.

Semi-official Tasnim news agency reports that Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, emphasized Tehran’s view of its confrontations with Israel as a “legitimate and legal right.”

Naija News reports that his statement reflects the heightened rhetoric and indicates a potential shift towards more direct and aggressive actions in the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Further exacerbating the situation, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency released a graphic on Sunday, showcasing nine different types of Iranian missiles with the claimed capability of striking Israel.

This display of military prowess is seen as a direct threat to Israel’s security and marks an alarming moment in the volatile relationship between the two countries.

The tensions have been further inflamed by a recent airstrike on Damascus, which resulted in the destruction of the Iranian consulate and the death of at least 11 individuals, including a senior commander in the al-Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Although Israel has not officially acknowledged responsibility for the airstrike, Iran has vowed retaliation, citing the attack as a direct assault on its sovereignty and an act of war.