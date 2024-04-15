Summary Of Today’s Update On Iran’s Attack On Israel

Advertisement

Iran launched a significant drone and missile attack against Israel on Saturday, sparking a flurry of international reactions as geopolitical tensions escalate.

The incident, which saw a large deployment of military hardware into Israeli territory, has led to stern warnings from Israel about imminent retaliatory measures.

According to Naija News on Monday, Israel’s Military Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, confirmed the nation’s intent to respond decisively to the attacks.

This aggressive move by Iran has drawn attention from global leaders, who are closely monitoring the situation and issuing calls for restraint.

The international community is particularly concerned about the potential for a broader conflict in the Middle East, which could have far-reaching implications for global stability.

According to TheGuardian, here are the summary of the events that happened today:

– Israel will respond to Iran’s weekend missile and drone attack on its territory, the military chief of staff said on Monday.

“This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response,” chief of staff Herzi Halevi said, speaking from the Nevatim air force base in southern Israel, which sustained some damage in the attack.

– Iran does not want increased tensions but will respond immediately and more strongly than before if Israel retaliates, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told his British counterpart on Monday, according to Iranian state media. British prime minister Rishi Sunak said he would soon speak with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on how to prevent escalation in the region after Iran’s drone and missile attack.

– Israeli settlers killed two Palestinians on Monday in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus, Salah Bani Jaber, the mayor of Aqraba, told Reuters.

– Israel has moved in a “significant way” but Hamas is the barrier to a deal that would see fighting in Gaza paused and hostages released, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. Hamas rejected the latest proposed deal and has said any new hostage deal must bring about an end to the Gaza war and withdrawal of all Israeli forces, Reuters reports.

– A UN report said that Israel has destroyed over 3,000 buildings within a 1km “buffer zone” that it is creating inside the Gaza Strip along the territory’s border with Israel.

– France’s president Emmanuel Macron has said that France will do everything to avoid an escalation in the Middle East. He told the BFMTV news channel: “We will do everything to avoid a conflagration – that is to say an escalation. “We need to be by Israel’s side to ensure its protection to the maximum, but also to call for a limit to avoid an escalation.”

– The Netherlands said it will reopen its embassy in Tehran on Tuesday after closing it for two days for safety reasons. It added in the statement that it does not exclude a new closure of its embassy.

– The IDF has said that four of its soldiers were wounded overnight near the UN-drawn blue line that separates Israel and Lebanon. In a statement it said the injuries were caused by “an explosion of an unknown source” and that “The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.”