Israel Will Respond To Iran Attack – Military Chief Of Staff

Israel, on Monday, revealed its plan to respond to Iran’s drone attack on the country on Saturday.

Naija News had earlier reported that Iran attacked Israel with not less than 100 drones, claiming that it was a retaliatory move following an April 1 attack carried out by Israel on the Iranian embassy in Syria, which killed seven Iranian military officers.

According to Israeli military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, only a young girl was harmed in the strike.

Hagari further stated that Iran’s drones and cruise missiles were intercepted before they could breach the nation’s airspace.

Israel’s military chief of staff, in an update on the attack on Monday, said the country will respond to the missile and drone attack on its territory.

“This launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles, and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response,” chief of staff Herzi Halevi said.

He stated this at the Nevatim air force base in southern Israel, which sustained some damage in the attack.

Meanwhile, the G7 consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, have condemned Iran’s attack on Israel.

The intergovernmental political and economic forum expressed solidarity and support for Israel.