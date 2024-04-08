Antonio Rudiger Talks Tough Ahead Of Real Madrid Vs Manchester City UCL Clash

Advertisement

Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger, has declared that he will personally take his defensive duties against Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Antonio Rudiger will be expected to stop Haaland in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash just as he did last season at the Santiago Bernabéu, where he prevented the Norwegian striker from doing much in the 1-1 draw.

In the second leg of the semi-finals at the Etihad Stadium, coach Carlo Ancelotti didn’t start Rudiger as City went on to beat Real Madrid 4-0. Hence, City ended Madrid’s run to the final and the Premier League club won the title for the first time in their history.

At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, Manchester City will take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Antonio Rudiger is also expected to be at the top of his game against the compact Champions League winners, especially Erling Haaland.

Ahead of the tie, the Germany international made it clear that the game is a personal battle not just with Haaland but with all other top players at City.

“It was a good game last year at the Bernabéu,” Antonio Rudiger said in the pre-game press conference.

“We all did a great job keeping Haaland quiet that evening. And my teammates did a good job keeping [Kevin] De Bruyne quiet.

“This time, the plan will be to control dangerous players like Phil Foden, De Bruyne, and Haaland… It’s personal for me as a defensive player against a super striker like Haaland.”