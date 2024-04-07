Shettima Arrives Maiduguri For Eid-el-Fitri Celebration

Advertisement

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, ahead of the Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

The vice president arrived at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport in Maiduguri on Sunday amidst tight security.

Shettima was received by the Borno Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, members of the State Executive Council and party chieftains.

Naija News gathered that security had been beefed up in Maiduguri and its environs ahead of the festive period.

The Eid-el-Fitri celebration, marking the end of Ramadan fasting, is expected to be held on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the Lunar calendar. It will herald the new Islamic month of Shawwal.

Tinubu To Observe Eid-el-Fitri In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu will depart the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Sunday for Lagos ahead of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

The Eid-el-Fitri festival is celebrated by Muslims worldwide after observing Ramadan fasting for 29 or 30 days.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Saturday, said Tinubu will “observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family in deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan.”

Ngelale added that the president will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.