Tinubu To Observe Eid-el-Fitri In Lagos

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu will depart the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Sunday for Lagos ahead of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

The Eid-el-Fitri festival is celebrated by Muslims worldwide after observing Ramadan fasting for 29 or 30 days.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Saturday, said Tinubu will “observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family in deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan.”

Ngelale added that the president will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

In other news, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asserted that President Bola Tinubu or Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, are not responsible for the 240 percent tariff hike payable by power consumers in the band ‘A’ category.

Naija News reports that the Head of Information, NLC, Benson Upah, in an interview with Punch, said the people driving the highly injurious policy are the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further described the electricity tariff hike as wicked and unpopular, stressing that since the government preferred to listen to the World Bank and IMF, it should be ready to face the consequences.