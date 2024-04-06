‘Is Not Tinubu Or Minister’ – NLC Reveals Those Responsible For Electricity Tariff Hike, Threatens To Shutdown

Advertisement

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asserted that President Bola Tinubu or Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, are not responsible for the 240 percent tariff hike payable by power consumers in the band ‘A’ category.

Naija News reports that the Head of Information, NLC, Benson Upah, in an interview with Punch, said the people driving the highly injurious policy are the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further described the electricity tariff hike as wicked and unpopular, stressing that since the government preferred to listen to the World Bank and IMF, it should be ready to face the consequences.

He said, “We did say earlier that this tariff hike is insensitive and unpopular. So if the government elects to continue with the hike or persists in something that is evil, I’m sure it is equally prepared for the consequences of that evil.

“The manufacturers are saying this is going to hurt businesses and make the environment more hostile, and we also said so. There is no place in the world where high power tariffs have supported manufacturing. Not even in the developed world.

“So, it completely beats our imagination for the minister to have the audacity to say that the policy would continue. What this means is that the minister and the President are not in charge. It is saddening that the minister elected to pursue an unpopular policy.

“It shows that the minister and the President are not in charge. The people in charge are the World Bank and the IMF. They are the ones driving this highly injurious policy.

“So, our leaders should be prepared for the consequences of this highly injurious policy. That is what I’ll say about this issue for now.”

Meanwhile, the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has called on Nigerians to expect an increase in electricity tariffs.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, made this known while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He said the recent increase in electricity tariff by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for customers under the Band A classification, is a pilot in phasing out of electricity subsidy in the country.

Adelabu stated that the government plans to remove all subsidies in the power sector to allow investment to thrive, adding that the federal government was formerly subsidising 67 per cent of the cost of electricity.

The minister stated that Nigeria is experiencing a subsidy pricing regime where the government provides a large portion of the generation, transmission and distribution cost.