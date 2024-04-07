2027 Election: NNPP Is Best Alternative To APC, PDP – Kwankwaso

Advertisement

Ahead of the 2027 election, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Kwakwanso, has said his party is the best alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Governor of Kano State described the ruling APC as a failing party and the PDP as a failed party, adding that both parties do not have the competence to lead the country.

He likened the ruling APC and the PDP to birds of a feather, suggesting that both parties have inflicted immense suffering on Nigerians with their unpopular and inhumane policies.

He stated these during the party’s national convention, which took place at the A-Class Event Centre in Maitama, Abuja, on Saturday.

Kwankwaso guaranteed that the NNPP would introduce a revitalising change for citizens and the nation as a whole if it is given the chance to lead the nation.

The former Defence Minister asserted that Nigeria possesses sufficient resources and manpower to address insecurity.

He said, “We are all aware that the PDP has completely failed. Many of us decided in 2014, and 2015 to bring in some positive changes. Unfortunately, we have seen what happened from 2015 to date. This is the same APC government.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, we have a failing party that is the APC and we believe that this country requires an alternative to the APC and of course, the PDP and the only party, in my opinion, and based on facts, because the NNPP today is the fastest growing party in this country.

“I also believe even beyond this country, that is the only hope as we stand today. In many parts of this country, especially in northern Nigeria, particularly in my part of the north, so many people have been chased out of their homes, and so many have been killed. Some are in the bushes now in the forest under the care of bandits and other criminals. And it looks like many people don’t care.

“It is even becoming a normal thing to go and pick up people in their homes, on the roads, in the markets and so on. I believe it is only in this country that this sort of nonsense is happening. And it is the responsibility of every government, responsible government to ensure the peace of its people.

“I believe, as a former minister of defence in this country, as a former chief security officer of Kano State for eight years, and so on, I believe that we have adequate resources, we have enough manpower, we have all that it takes to protect Nigerians to peace in this country today. So it’s an opportunity for me to ensure that we bring on board a united, stronger, more peaceful, more prosperous Nigeria for all of us.”