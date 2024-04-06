Premier League Results: Luton Town, Newcastle, West Ham Record Wins

Advertisement

The 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 32 had produced a series of mixed results so far today, April 6, across England.

The first game of the day was between Premier League title contenders, Manchester City and Crystal Palace. Pep Guardiola’s City recorded a 4-2 victory over Palace to maintain pressure on Liverpool in the league title race.

Afterward, five Premier League games took place simultaneously and only one of the games ended in a draw.

Wolves lost 1-2 to West Ham in front of their home fans at the Molineux Stadium. Pablo Sarabia gave Wolves the match opener in the 33rd minute via the penalty spot.

In the second half, Lucas Paquetá scored the equalizer for the visitors in the 72nd minute before James Ward-Prowse sealed a 2-1 victory in the 84th minute.

At Goodison Park, all Everton needed to seal a 1-0 victory over their visitors, Burnley was Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strike in the additional time of the game’s first half.

Burnley had no chance of getting back into the game when their 25-year-old Irish defender, Dara O’Shea, was shown a red card in the 67th minute.

Also, Newcastle United grabbed a slim 1-0 win over their hosts, Fulham at the Craven Cottage. Bruno Guimarães’ strike in the 81st minute was all Newscaster needed to seal the away victory.

At Kenilworth Road, two relegation-threatened clubs, Luton Town and Bournemouth clashed, and the game ended in favour of the home team.

After a 0-0 draw in the first half, Marcus Tavernier scored the match-opener for Bournemouth in the 52nd minute. Jordan Clark equalized for the home team in the 73rd minute.

In the 90th minute of the game, Carlton Morris scored the winner for Luton Town as the game ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

At Villa Park, it was a 6-goal thriller as the hosts battled to ensure that they got a point in the encounter. After Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers gave Villa the lead, Mathias Jørgensen, Bryan Mbeumo, and Yoane Wissa turned the game around and made it 3-2 in favour of the visitors.

When the visiting fans thought they would leave Villa Park with the maximum three points, Watkins forced the game to end 3-3 in the 80th minute.