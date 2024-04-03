Former Crystal Palace Coach Predicts 2023-2024 Premier League Title Winners

Advertisement

Former Crystal Palace coach, Neil Warnock, has predicted the winners of the 2023-2024 Premier League title as Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City continue to contend for the title.

Unlike last season, in which Manchester City and Arsenal were the two contenders for the league title at this stage of the campaign, this season has thrown up three contenders.

The reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, suffered a massive setback in the Premier League title race when they drew 0-0 with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

The draw forced coach Pep Guardiola and his boys to remain in the second spot, one point behind second-placed Arsenal, and three points behind first-placed Liverpool.

Hence, the Reds now have a bigger advantage of winning the title, as their fate is 100 percent under their control. All they need to do is keep winning games.

Arsenal and Manchester City will hope Liverpool loses one or more games, while they keep trying to win all their remaining games to stand a chance of overtaking Jurgen Klopp and his boys.

In his submission on the Premier League title race, Neil Warnock, who coached Crystal Palace from 2007 to 2010 and then in 2014, said Arsenal and Manchester City stand no chance against Liverpool in the race at this point of the season.

The 75-year-old English tactician told talkSPORT that the Manchester City vs Arsenal game at the Etihad Stadium on March 31, which ended in a 0-0 draw, “was one of the worst games”.

He continued, “I think I got up and made a cup of tea in the Arsenal game. That was terrible. But Liverpool all credit to them, they just had a go, I think they are the team now with Man City’s injuries.

“I tipped Man City early doors but it is going to be so touch and go now.

“Man City are three behind Liverpool anyway, so they have to lose one game and I can’t see them losing too many, Liverpool.”