Liverpool will remain top of the Premier League table until further notice as Manchester City fail to beat Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool beat Brighton 2-1 earlier today, March 31, to overtake Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table with just three points. Manchester City were expected to beat the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium to draw themselves as close as a point behind The Reds, but they couldn’t score against the formidable Gunners’ defense.

William Saliba had a very good game as he was able to keep the attacking flair of Manchester City in check throughout the match.

Saliba’s defensive prowess prevented a lot of attacks and the performance earned him the man of the match award ahead of City’s star players like Erling Haaland, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Despite the push from Pep Guardiola’s boys, the game ended in a 0-0 draw which was a huge advantage for Liverpool who are trying to win the Premier League title for coach Jurgen Klopp who is set to leave the club at the end of this season.

As it stands, Liverpool are topping the league table with 67 points in 29 games, two points above second-placed Arsenal, and three points above third-placed Manchester City.