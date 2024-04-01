Supercomputer Predicts Winner Of 2023-2024 Premier League Title

Advertisement

Liverpool are the favourites to win the 2023-2024 Premier League title after beating Brighton 2-1 on Sunday, March 31.

Liverpool defeated Brighton before their major rivals for the 2023-2024 Premier League title, Arsenal and Manchester City, clashed at the Etihad Stadium.

Fortunately for coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys, Arsenal played a goalless draw with the reigning Premier League champions. The draw left The Reds at the top of the league table with 67 points in 29 games, two points above second-place Arsenal, and three points above third-placed Manchester City.

Based on this current reality, Opta SuperComputer has predicted that Liverpool are most likely to win the Premier League for the second time in five years.

Advertisement

After simulating the remaining games in the 2023-2024 season 10,000 times, Opta’s supercomputer has given Liverpool a 47.7% chance of winning the Premier League title.

This means their chance of winning the league increased to 12.4% after beating Brighton on Sunday. The Reds now have a bigger chance of winning their remaining 9 league games this season.

According to the supercomputer, Manchester City had the second-best chance of winning the title, though their chance dropped to 33.5% from 45.9% after their unexpected draw with Arsenal.

Advertisement

Arsenal’s chance of winning the Premier League title is just 18.8%, which means that despite drawing with Man City, their chance has not changed.