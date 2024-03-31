Liverpool Return To Premier League Top Spot

Advertisement

Liverpool have returned to the Premier League top spot after defeating Brighton at Anfield earlier today, March 31, 2024.

Liverpool started the keenly contested game with a big scare as the visitors took the lead as early as the second minute of the encounter.

Danny Welbeck completed a beautifully organized teamwork which left Liverpool’s defense completely irresponsive.

After the early goal, The Reds’ fans at Anfield stood up louder than ever as they pushed their players to go harder on their visitors.

Their support paid off hugely when Luis Díaz scored the equalizer for the home team in the 27th minute. The home side did not stop there, but their efforts to grab the winner before the end of the first half didn’t pay off as the first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool grabbed the winner in the 65th minute through the boots of their talisman, Mohamed Salah.

The 2-1 win pushed Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table with 67 points in 29 games, three points above second-placed Arsenal, and four points above third-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool’s current position is temporary because if Arsenal beat Manchester City later this evening, March 31, the Gunners will return to the top of the league table. If the game ends in a draw or defeat to Arsenal, Liverpool will remain on top of the table.