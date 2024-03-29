2023-2024 Premier League Match 30 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

Advertisement

The 2023-2024 Premier League campaign is back after over one week without action due to the FIFA international break.

The 2023-2024 Premier League campaign returns with the matchday 30 fixtures, which will start rolling at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.

After the opening game of the matchday, five league games will kick off at 4 p.m. simultaneously.

Two of the biggest games that will take place at the said time are the Chelsea vs Burnley clash at Stamford Bridge, and Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The last game on Saturday will take place at Gtech Community Stadium between Brentford and inconsistent Manchester United at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, March 31, there will be two mind-blowing Premier League fixtures. The biggest of the two fixtures is the table-toppers contest between first-placed Arsenal and third-placed Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Below are the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 30 fixtures and kick-off time:

Saturday, March 30

Newcastle Vs West Ham

1:30 p.m.

Chelsea Vs Burnley

4 p.m.

Sheffield United Vs Fulham

4 p.m.

Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace

4 p.m.

Bournemouth Vs Everton

4 p.m.

Tottenham Vs Luton Town

4 p.m.

Aston Villa Vs Wolves

6:30 p.m.

Brentford Vs Manchester United

9 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

Liverpool Vs Brighton

2 p.m.

Manchester City Vs Arsenal

4:30 p.m.