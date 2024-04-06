Jurgen Klopp Hints On How Liverpool Will Beat Man United At Old Trafford

Advertisement

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp seems to have figured out how to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7.

In an interview with Liverpool’s official website, Jurgen Klopp who is expected to leave the Anfield club at the end of this season said the only way his team can beat Manchester United at Old Trafford is if his team plays a very good game.

Manchester United have been very inconsistent this season as they have recorded 12 defeats, 3 draws, and 15 wins which left them on the 6th spot with eight games in their hands.

Amidst their inconsistency, they have managed to knock out in-form Liverpool from the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup with a man down on March 17. The thrilling encounter ended in a 4-3 victory for the Red Devils.

Hence, their meeting at Old Trafford which is a must-win for both sides (for Liverpool’s title hopes, and Manchester United’s European spot hopes), is expected to be more or less a final.

Ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp admitted that Manchester United are a very strong team especially while playing in front of their home fans. Hence, he urged his team to double their output if they want to stand a chance against the Red Devils coached by Erik ten Hag.

“United is a top side playing at home, we all know that,” Jurgen Klopp said.

“Football is not that easy. We have to find a way to cause United problems and they will try exactly the same.

“On that level, with this opponent, in this stadium, we better play a really good football game, to be honest, if we want something there.”