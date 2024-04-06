Court Threat: ‘Idle And Disorderly Institution’ – Chidi Odinkalu, EFCC Trade Words Over Bobrisky’s Arrest

Advertisement

Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, has tackled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over a court threat following his outburst on the arrest of Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Naija News recalls that Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State on Wednesday, April 3, and detained in the Lagos command office of the EFCC.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram page on Thursday, the EFCC disclosed that its operatives had commenced an investigation of Bobrisky for allegedly spraying Naira notes.

According to the statement, the EFCC had invited the 31-year-old crossdresser following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the ‘Ajakaju’ movie premiere, produced by Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

Reacting in a post via X, Odinkalu said the power of arrest and prosecution is a public trust that should not be weaponized to prosecute those they don’t like.

According to him, many people are ignoring the recent hike in electricity tariffs and commending the EFCC for arresting Bobrisky, who is probably not the problem in the country.

In a swift reaction by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC threatened to sue Odinakalu over his uncouth commentaries against its lawful mandate.

The anti-graft agency advised Odinkalu to ventilate his rational opinions more responsibly in future situations.

In response, Odinkalu, in a post via X, said the EFCC has proven to be a shameless institution whose sole preoccupation is the abuse of power.

He wrote, “It is now self evident that @officialEFCC is a shameless, #IdleAndDisorderly institution whose sole preoccupation is #AbuseOfPower. This is beyond unfortunate but entirely predictable.”