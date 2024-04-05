‘EFCC Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves’ – Chidi Odinkalu Makes Case For Bobrisky Over Arrest

Advertisement

A former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, has described the arrest of Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as an abuse of power.

Naija News reported that Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State on Wednesday, April 3, and detained in the Lagos command office of the EFCC.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram page on Thursday, the EFCC disclosed that its operatives had commenced an investigation of Bobrisky for allegedly spraying Naira notes.

According to the statement, the EFCC had invited the 31-year-old crossdresser following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the ‘Ajakaju’ movie premiere, produced by Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

In a post via X, Odinkalu said the power of arrest and prosecution is a public trust that should not be weaponized to prosecute those they don’t like.

According to him, many people are ignoring the recent hike in electricity tariffs and commending the EFCC for arresting Bobrisky, who is probably not the problem in the country.

He wrote, “The @officialEFCC shd be ashamed of themselves. The power of arrest & prosecution is a public trust that shd not be weaponized for the persecution of those whom they don’t like. It is either @officialEFCC is evidently idle or this is clear #AbuseOfPower.

Ystday, @NigeriaGov & @NERCNG hiked energy beyond the reach of most #Nigerians. Today, @officialEFCC orchestrates a lynching of #Bobrisky.

“Ppl who can no longer afford electricity are hailing them because, apparently Bobby is responsible for their poverty. Bobrisky is responsible for rigging ur elections; corrupting ur courts; looting ur Treasury; sending the Naira sky-high; recruiting & paying #BokoHaram & the bandits. He must be the problem with #Nigeria.”