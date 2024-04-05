‘Reckless Comments’ – EFCC ‘Roasts’ Chidi Odinkalu Over Bobrisky

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described as reckless comments made by a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, over the arrest of Idris Okuneye, popularly called Bobrisky.

Naija News recalls that Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State on Wednesday, April 3, and detained in the Lagos command office of the EFCC.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram page on Thursday, the EFCC disclosed that its operatives had commenced an investigation of Bobrisky for allegedly spraying Naira notes.

According to the statement, the EFCC had invited the 31-year-old crossdresser following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the ‘Ajakaju’ movie premiere, produced by Nollywood actress Eniola Ajao, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

Reacting in a post via X, Odinkalu said the power of arrest and prosecution is a public trust that should not be weaponized to prosecute those they don’t like.

According to him, many people are ignoring the recent hike in electricity tariffs and commending the EFCC for arresting Bobrisky, who is probably not the problem in the country.

He wrote, “The @officialEFCC shd be ashamed of themselves. The power of arrest & prosecution is a public trust that should not be weaponized for the persecution of those whom they don’t like. It is either @officialEFCC is evidently idle, or this is clear #AbuseOfPower.

“Yesterday, @NigeriaGov & @NERCNG hiked energy beyond the reach of most #Nigerians. Today, @officialEFCC orchestrates a lynching of #Bobrisky.

“Ppl who can no longer afford electricity are hailing them because, apparently, Bobby is responsible for their poverty. Bobrisky is responsible for rigging your elections, corrupting ur courts, looting ur Treasury, sending the Naira sky-high, recruiting & paying #BokoHaram & the bandits. He must be the problem with #Nigeria.”

In a swift reaction by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC threatened to sue Odinakalu over his uncouth commentaries against its lawful mandate.

The anti-graft agency advised Odinkalu to ventilate his rascally opinions more responsibly in future situations.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some reckless commentaries made by a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu on the arrest of Idris Okuneye(a.k.a Bobrisky) by the Commission, describing it as evidence of idleness or an abuse of power.

“The Commission views such commentaries from Odinkalu as unbecoming of a former head of a major government agency. Okuneye was arrested and arraigned by the Commission on the basis of clear cases of abuse of the Naira to which he has pleaded guilty.

“Odinkalu has a right to free speech as a Nigerian, but such a right should be exercised with decorum and responsibility. The Commission would not hesitate to take appropriate legal actions against such uncouth commentaries against its lawful mandate by anyone.

“Odinkalu is warned and advised to ventilate his rascally opinions more responsibly in future situations.”