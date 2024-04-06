Arsenal Are Premier League Table-Toppers After Beating Brighton

Advertisement

Arsenal are back to the top of the Premier League table after having an easy outing at the Falmer Stadium against Brighton on Saturday, April 6.

The pressure is now on Liverpool to deliver against Manchester United at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 since their major contenders for the league title, Arsenal and Manchester City grabbed big victories today.

Recall that Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 4-2 earlier today to maintain their push for their fourth Premier League title in a row.

The Gunners followed that up with a resounding victory over Brighton thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard.

Saka opened the scoring as early as the 33rd minute via the penalty spot. Afterward, the two teams failed to score as the first half ended with a slim 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Arsenal’s attack was more effective as they scored two more goals to put the game to bed.

Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 62nd minute before Leandro Trossard sealed the 3-0 victory for the Gunners in the 86th minute.

The win means that coach Mikel Arteta and his boys are currently topping the Premier League table with 71 points in 31 games, a point above second-placed Liverpool who still have a game in hand.

The reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City are now 3rd on the league table with 70 points in 31 games.

Note that if Liverpool beat Manchester United on Sunday, they will return to the top of the league table.