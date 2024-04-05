Advertisement

The 2023-2024 Premier League campaign has hit its peak, the point in the season in which every game matters, from those contending for the league title, to those fighting for a European spot, and then the battle against relegation.

Hence, the Premier League matchday 32 is expected to be finals played across ten venues in England as the most competitive league in Europe takes center stage this weekend.

Of course, the biggest game of the Premier League matchday 32 to watch out for is the game between Manchester United and Liverpool. The Red Devils are battling for a European spot, while Liverpool are battling to remain on the first spot on the league table.

Another interesting encounter to watch out for is the game between second-placed Arsenal and Brighton. The Gunners are seriously fighting to win the Premier League title for the second time in 20 years but going against Brighton who are fighting for a European spot is expected to be a fierce battle.

Also, Manchester City are expected to maintain the pressure on Liverpool and Arsenal by beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday which is supposed to the an easy one for City on paper.

The three major title contenders – Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City, can not afford to lose any game at this point as two points separate first-placed Liverpool from second-placed Arsenal, and The Reds are just three points above third-placed Manchester City.

Below are the 2023-2024 Premier League Matchday 32 fixtures, kick-off time:

Saturday, April 6

Crystal Palace Vs Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

Wolves Vs West Ham

3 p.m.

Everton Vs Burnley

3 p.m.

Aston Villa Vs Brentford

3 p.m.

Fulham Vs Newcastle

3 p.m.

Luton Town Vs Bournemouth

3 p.m.

Brighton Vs Arsenal

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Manchester United Vs Liverpool

3:30 p.m.

Sheffield United Vs Chelsea

5:30 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Nottingham Forest

6 p.m.