Erik Ten Hag Admits Manchester United Have Slim Chance To Finish In Top Four

Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag, has stressed that he and his players are not in a good position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United are currently sitting in the 6th spot on the league table with 48 points in 29 games, 11 points away from 4th-placed Aston Villa.

This means that United must win almost all their remaining league games this season to stand a chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Aside from ensuring that they keep winning games, they will have to pray that 5th-placed Tottenham Hotspur and 4th-placed Villa lose most of their remaining games.

While Manchester United are condemned to win games, they are battling with a series of injuries including Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia.

Ahead of the Premier League game between Manchester United and Chelsea which will kick off at 8:15 p.m. later today, April 4, coach Erik ten Hag said he will be disappointed if his team fails to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

“I have high standards and I would be disappointed if we didn’t qualify. I know it will be very difficult because we are not in a good position”, Erik ten Hag told a press conference.

“But we want to win every game, that is the standard we have here among each other. We will keep going and keep believing in those standards.

“I know we are not in a good position. We have to catch up. Also, I know we have had a lot of problems so I am a realistic man.”