Erik Ten Hag Insists New Part Owners Of Man United Want To Work With Him

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has stressed that British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his company, INEOS group want to work with him contrary to viral reports.

Jim Ratcliffe’s company, INEOS group, agreed 25 percent purchase of Manchester United worth about £1.25 billion on Sunday, December 24, putting him in charge of the club’s football operations.

Even though the deal is awaiting Premier League approval, reports have already started making the rounds that Ratcliffe and his team are considering bringing in a new coach once the takeover process is completed.

Reports in the United Kingdom have gone as far as suggesting that Chelsea’s former manager, Graham Potter is seen as the manager Ratcliffe would appoint to replace Erik ten Hag.

But ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford by 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Erik ten Hag declared his desire to work with the incoming owners as the owners are willing to work with him.

“We are looking really forward to working together. We want to work with each other, it’s very positive”, the Dutch tactician said on Friday, December 29.

“We will have conversations, meetings. INEOS wants to work with me on this structure, it looks good.

“Here we always want to win, it doesn’t matter who is the leader. We are appointed here in this area — we need a winning culture no matter who is in the lead, no matter who is the owner. But owners can inspire you”.

So far this season, Erik ten Hag and his boys have won 10 league games, drew once, and recorded 8 defeats in 19 league games. They are currently sitting in the 7th spot with 31 points.

They are currently out of the Carabao Cup and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after finishing bottom of their group.