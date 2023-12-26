Jim Ratcliffe Addresses Man United Fans After Buying 25% Stake

British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who just agreed a 25 percent purchase of Manchester United has urged the club’s fans to be patient as he promised to “bring sporting success” back to the club.

Naija News has reported that Jim Ratcliffe agreed to pay £1.25 billion for 25 percent of Manchester United shares which means the club’s age-long owners, the Glazers Family are still the majority stakeholders of the club.

The good news for Manchester United fans who have always wanted the Glazers Family to leave the club due to their poor investment in the club is that Ratcliffe, through his company, Ineos Group, will assume management of Manchester United’s football operations.

Furthermore, Ratcliffe will provide $300 million to United for any future stadium enhancements.

In an open letter to Manchester United earlier today, December 26, a day after agreeing to buy United’s 25 percent stake, Ratcliffe said, “We recognize our responsibility as custodians of the club on your behalf.

“I believe we can bring sporting success on the pitch to complement the undoubted commercial success that the club has enjoyed.

“It will require time and patience alongside rigour and the highest level of professional management.

“You are ambitious for Manchester United and so are we. There are no guarantees in sport, and change can inevitably take time but we are in it for the long term and together we want to help take Manchester United back to where the club belongs, at the very top of English, European, and world football.

“I take that responsibility very seriously.”

Ratcliffe’s purchase of a share in United is subject to customary regulatory approvals, according to United, but they are “hopeful it will be completed as soon as possible.”

Jim Ratcliffe added, “Please note that, as with any deal, it is subject to the usual regulatory sign-off process and therefore, we do not expect to speak publicly about club matters until after the deal has been completed.”

Manchester United’s first Premier League game after Ratcliffe’s agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in United will come up against Aston Villa at 8 p.m. later today, December 26.